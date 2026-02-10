Subscriptions for Reds.TV on sale now

The news came eight days after Major League Baseball announced it will produce and distribute local games on TV for the Reds.

Fans who purchase subscriptions can watch the Reds at home or on the go on multiple devices.

There will be “additional streaming options and details regarding cable and satellite providers, including specific channel locations” announced at a later date.

Reds pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday. The first full-squad workout takes place Monday.

The Reds open the 2026 season against the Boston Red Sox on March 26 at Great American Ball Park.