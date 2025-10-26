Stripes go down: Social media reacts to stunner Bengals vs. Jets game

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Sports
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

There was quite a bit of back-and-forthing with points throughout Sunday’s gridiron match of the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

At 4 p.m. with just more than a minute left, the game was tied 38-38. Bengals fans were holding their breath: The Jets have been winless so far this 2025 season and this would be a tough game to lose.

“Man this is just crazy,” an announcer said when the Jets scored the extra point to bring it to 39-38 in an “unbelievable second half.”

Cincinnati lost it. Fans and players were stunned.

Social media had a lot to say about the game in which the Bengals often held the lead.

In Other News
1
Huge letdown in Cincinnati as Bengals fall to formerly winless Jets...
2
$4 tickets to Miami football and $6 tickets to Miami hockey games in...
3
Alter grad and former Jets player Nick Mangold dies at 41
4
Girls Volleyball: New Miami falls to Russia in first-ever district...
5
Boys Soccer: Badin beats Tippecanoe to capture first district title...

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is the Managing Editor of Verticals & Audience for the Dayton Daily News and Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, Entertainment, Arts & Culture, Food, and Homes/Real Estate.