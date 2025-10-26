Stripes go down: Social media reacts to stunner Bengals vs. Jets game

There was quite a bit of back-and-forthing with points throughout Sunday’s gridiron match of the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.
At 4 p.m. with just more than a minute left, the game was tied 38-38. Bengals fans were holding their breath: The Jets have been winless so far this 2025 season and this would be a tough game to lose.
“Man this is just crazy,” an announcer said when the Jets scored the extra point to bring it to 39-38 in an “unbelievable second half.”
Cincinnati lost it. Fans and players were stunned.
Social media had a lot to say about the game in which the Bengals often held the lead.
I never thought the Mike White game could be topped in terms of a historically bad performance by the Bengals defense when facing an inept offense.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 26, 2025
Staggering loss.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 26, 2025
Justin Fields got lambasted by his team’s owner this week.
Played without Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds.
And hung 39 on Duke Tobin’s and Al Golden’s Wet Blanket Defense.
The single worst loss of the Zac Taylor Era.
Fire everybody. #Bengals— Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) October 26, 2025
THE NEW YORK JETS WON A GAME pic.twitter.com/xlpAd1nwFJ— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 26, 2025
I can't believe we just lost that game pic.twitter.com/zgAx8KCb1N— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 26, 2025
Defense failed the Bengals today.— Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) October 26, 2025
They deserve all the crap they'll get this week. Completely unacceptable against what was the worst team in football.— Jimmy Larrabee (@JBuzz715) October 26, 2025
Joe Burrow walks to the locker room (no boot) after the Bengals lose to the formerly winless New York Jets. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/IW3DFi2e4H— Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 26, 2025
Thank god Dayton basketball starts again … I don’t need to waste time on the Bengals until Zac Taylor gets fired— Chris Moorman (@Stormin_Moorman) October 26, 2025
"We are going to have really dig deep to bounce back next week."— Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) October 26, 2025
-Zac Taylor #Bengals pic.twitter.com/cCH2AGUTB6
Hello darkness my old friend.— Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) October 26, 2025
Bengals score 38 points & lose to the Jets.
Where do we even start?
This has to be one of the most stunning, disappointing losses in the Zac Taylor era.
Maybe top of the list.#Bengals @WCPO
This is the eighth time in the Zac Taylor era the #Bengals have had at least a 10-point lead after one quarter.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 26, 2025
They’re 6-1 in the previous seven.
Lone loss was 31-27 at Indy in 2020 (led 14-0)
Joe Flacco should request a trade.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 26, 2025
About the Author