Stingy Miami defense will be challenged by App State QB, offense in Cure Bowl

While Aguilar would command attention from NFL scouts, that will wait. In 2024, the native of Antioch, Calif. will be fifth-year eligible and, according to Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark, “we expect scouts to start visiting during spring practice.”

Now, the task at hand is to continue at a high level of productivity.

Behind Aguilar’s arm, the Mountaineers closed their season on a five-game winning streak. That was equaled by Miami’s five-game winning streak to close their season.

During the 2023 campaign, Aguilar’s numbers were notable.

Coming off the bench and replacing injured Ryan Burger during the team’s initial game this fall, Aguilar threw a 32-yard TD strike on his first play and finished the season with 3,546 passing yards, a single-season school record.

“It’s all about the trust factor,” Aguilar said during a media session on Wednesday. “I trust where my receivers will be, and they trust I’ll get the ball to them. I also trust the offensive line to do their job.”

If the Redhawks are to neutralize Aguilar, Miami coach Chuck Martin will unleash a formidable defense.

Coming into the Cure Bowl, Miami’s defense ranked first in the MAC and 26th nationally with 34 sacks this season. A majority of those sacks have come from Miami’s edge players. Junior defense end Caiden Woullard (9.5), junior defensive end Brian Ugwu (8.0), and junior middle linebacker Ty Wise (7.0) all rank in the top five in the MAC and are 14th, 41st, and 48th nationally.

Add junior linebacker Matt Salopek, the MAC defensive player of the year (team-high 134 tackles), and the direct path to Aguilar will be filled with Redhawks.

The explosive nature of the Appalachian State attack generated attention.

“They have a complete offense,” said Martin. “They make big plays and have a quarterback capable of putting up big numbers. This will be a great challenge for our defense, and I know every player is up for this challenge.”

CURE BOWL NOTES … Since joining the FBS in 2014, Appalachian State is 6-1 in bowl games … In their last bowl appearance, Appalachian State defeated North Texas State 56-28 in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Miami lost in its last bowl appearance in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl, 24-20 to UAB ... Aguilar’s favorite target is 6-2, fifth-year player Kaedin Robinson, who grabbed 59 passes for 787 yards and 10 TDs. … For the Redhawks, look for running back Rashad Amos, a 6-2, 234-pound sophomore, to generate much of the offense. Amos rushed for 932 yards in 177 carriers and 12 touchdowns. … After quarterback Brett Gabbert went down with a leg injury and Aveon Smith entered the transfer portal, Henry Hesson and Maddox Kopp will share the quarterback duties for Miami … the weather forecast for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff (nationally televised on ABC) calls for rain and win. “In Boone (North Carolina, home of Appalachian State), it would be sunny one moment, then cloudy, then rain, then hail, and then four inches of snow,” Clark said. “We’re used to anything, and we’ll be ready.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 980, 1450