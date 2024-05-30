BreakingNews
State track championships: Division III meet underway at Welcome Stadium

The first Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field championships to take place in Dayton in 21 years started Thursday at Welcome Stadium.

Division III athletes were the first to compete. The D-II and D-I meets start Friday.

Here is the list of area athletes who scored in D-III finals on Thursday. The story will be updated as more events conclude.

Girls 4x800 relay: Minster’s team of Margaret Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp, Annie Hemmelgarn and Chaney Cedarleaf finished third (9 minutes, 20.93 seconds).

• Fort Loramie’s team of Harley Eilerman Camille Borchers Lauren Moore Mylee Shatto placed fifth (9:39.44).

• West Liberty-Salem’s team of Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick took sixth (9:39.95).

• Botkins’ team of Grace Gutman, Alaina Mann, Addison Blindauer and Brittany Arnold was seventh (9:40.26).

Boys 4x800 relay: The Minster team of Ryan Halpin, Will Knapke, Nick Prenger and Jack Grieshop placed third (8:01.83).

• The Mechanicsburg team of Beckett Negley, Matthew Westfall, Joshua Porter and Will Negley finished fifth (8:05.03).

• The Legacy Christian team of Ben Rodriguez, Levi Thompson, Wyatt Jackson and Tommy Michael was seventh (8:08.38).

Girls shot put: Dixie senior Sierra Brinson placed second (42 feet, 10¼).

• Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten took fourth (40-5½).

Boys discus: Marion Local senior Jack Knapke finished second (177 feet, 1 inch).

• Minster senior Charlie Schmiesing took fifth (166-7).

• Versailles junior Leland Bolin placed eighth (158-8).

Girls high jump: Minster junior Adriana Kremer finished second (5-5).

• Troy Christian freshman Elisabeth Waltz placed third (5-5).

• Sidney Lehman Catholic senior Daria Lee was sixth (5-3).

