State track championships: Division III meet underway at Welcome Stadium

Here is the list of area athletes who scored in D-III finals on Thursday. The story will be updated as more events conclude.

Girls 4x800 relay: Minster’s team of Margaret Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp, Annie Hemmelgarn and Chaney Cedarleaf finished third (9 minutes, 20.93 seconds).

• Fort Loramie’s team of Harley Eilerman Camille Borchers Lauren Moore Mylee Shatto placed fifth (9:39.44).

• West Liberty-Salem’s team of Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick took sixth (9:39.95).

• Botkins’ team of Grace Gutman, Alaina Mann, Addison Blindauer and Brittany Arnold was seventh (9:40.26).

Boys 4x800 relay: The Minster team of Ryan Halpin, Will Knapke, Nick Prenger and Jack Grieshop placed third (8:01.83).

• The Mechanicsburg team of Beckett Negley, Matthew Westfall, Joshua Porter and Will Negley finished fifth (8:05.03).

• The Legacy Christian team of Ben Rodriguez, Levi Thompson, Wyatt Jackson and Tommy Michael was seventh (8:08.38).

Girls shot put: Dixie senior Sierra Brinson placed second (42 feet, 10¼).

• Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten took fourth (40-5½).

Boys discus: Marion Local senior Jack Knapke finished second (177 feet, 1 inch).

• Minster senior Charlie Schmiesing took fifth (166-7).

• Versailles junior Leland Bolin placed eighth (158-8).

Girls high jump: Minster junior Adriana Kremer finished second (5-5).

• Troy Christian freshman Elisabeth Waltz placed third (5-5).

• Sidney Lehman Catholic senior Daria Lee was sixth (5-3).