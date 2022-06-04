BreakingNews
Lakota West softball wins Division I state championship with 9-2 win against Holland Springfield
State track: Beavercreek freshman wins title in 400

Beavercreek's Kayleigh Keyes stands atop the podium after winning the Division I state track meet on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Kayleigh Keyes entered race with top regional time

COLUMBUS — Beavercreek High School freshman Kayleigh Keyes won a Division I state championship in the 400-meter dash on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

After qualifying for the finals with the second-best time (55.98) on Friday, Keyes ran the final in 55.27. Cloverleaf sophomore Riley Evans finished second (55.99).

Keyes was the only freshman to qualify for the finals. She entered the race with the top seed, having won the regional championship in 55.12.

“I felt it was redemption from last year at middle school state,” Keyes said. “I went in with the fastest time, but I placed fourth. As a freshman, I’m just really happy with my time and my place.”

Leah Harnish, of Troy, finished seventh in the same race (57.30).

