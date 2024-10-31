State cross country preview: Lakota West senior among top area contenders

Race times

• The Division III boys race starts at 10 a.m. Following that are: D-III girls, 10:45 a.m.; D-III awards, 11:15 a.m.; D-II boys, noon.; D-II girls, 12:45 p.m.; D-II awards, 1:15 p.m.; D-I boys, 2 p.m.; D-I girls, 2:45 p.m.; and D-I awards, 3:15 p.m.

AREA TEAMS TO WATCH

D-I boys

• Centerville finished third in the regional meet at Troy behind Mason and Little Miami. The Elks finished 15th at state last year.

• Beavercreek finished fifth at the regional meet, earning the final team qualifying spot for the state meet. It was 19th at state last year.

D-I girls

• Talawanda finished first at the regional meet.

• Lakota West finished third at the regional meet. It placed eighth at state last year.

• Centerville finished fifth at the regional meet.

D-II boys

• West Liberty-Salem won the regional championship in Troy with two top-10 finishes. It finished fourth in D-III last year.

• Versailles finished second at the regional. It was fifth in D-III at state last year.

D-II girls

• Oakwood won a D-II regional championship in Troy last weekend. It finished seventh at the state meet last season.

• Waynesville finished second in the Troy regional. It finished sixth at state last year.

• Carroll finished third in the D-II regional. It finished 17th at state last year.

D-III boys

• Botkins won the regional meet at Troy. It finished 10th at state last year.

• Cedarville finished second at the regional meet. It was 14th at state last year.

• Russia placed third at the regional.

• Emmanuel Christian was fourth at the regional.

D-III girls

• Minster won the regional meet at Tiffin and is the defending state champion.

• West Liberty-Salem placed third in the Troy regional. It finished third at state last year.

• Mechanicsburg finished third at the Pickerington regional.

AREA ATHLETES TO WATCH

D-I girls

• Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West senior: She won the D-I state championship last year by 27.7 seconds with a time of 17:23.8. She won the regional championship at Troy last weekend and has the fifth-best qualifying time this year (17:45.97).

• Lucia Rodbro, Talawanda senior: She finished second at the regional meet (18:18.08). She placed 11th at state last year and has the 11th-best qualifying time this year.

• Ava Shepherd, Lakota West junior: She finished third at the regional and has the 12th-best qualifying time.

D-I boys

• Landon Kimmel, Tippecanoe junior: He won the regional meet in Troy (14:58.88) and has the top qualifying time entering the state meet.

• Kasem Kaheal, Centerville senior: He finished third in the Troy regional (15:23.18) and has the sixth-best time entering the state meet.

* Noah Burgh, Piqua senior: He finished fourth at the regional (15:25.77) and has the seventh-best qualifying time.

D-II girls

• Anna Thurman, Carroll junior: She placed fourth at the regional (19:05.67).

• Ruby Gross, Carroll senior: She finished fifth at the regional (19:09.54).

• Ruby Clark, Greenon sophomore: She was sixth at the regional (19:17.28).

D-II boys

•Jackson Spitzer, Versailles sophomore: He finished second in the Troy regional (15:47.45) and has the ninth-best qualifying time.

• Cameron Lindsay, Oakwood junior: He was fourth at the regional (15:58.83) and has the 15th-best qualifying time.

• Asher Knox, West Liberty-Salem senior: He finished fifth at the regional ( 15:59.74) and has the 17th-best qualifying time.

D-III boys

• Bennett Lehman, Ansonia: He won the regional meet in Troy (15:52.93) and has the eighth-best qualifying time.

• Mason Ayers, Coldwater senior: He finished eighth at the Tiffin regional (16:11.20) and has the 16th-best qualifying time.

• Beckett Negley, Mechanisburg junior: He finished sixth in the Pickerington regional (16:13.04)

D-III girls

• Caroline Hamilton, Legacy Christian senior: She won the regional meet in Troy (18:10.41) and has the best qualifying time entering the state meet. She finished 26th at state last year.

• Maria Niekamp, Minster junior: She finished second at the Tiffin regional (18:39.95). She was 21st at state last year.

• Claire Bohman, Minster sophomore: She finished fourth at the regional (18:46.43) and has the 10th-best qualifying time. She placed 46th at state last year.