Springfield standout Scott, state’s top recruit, picks Ohio State over Michigan, Oregon

Aaron Scott Jr. has verbally committed to Ohio State.

The Springfield Wildcats star announced his decision Sunday night during an Instagram Live session broadcast from a party with friends and family near Springfield.

He chose the Buckeyes from a final three that also included Michigan and Oregon.

A 6-1 cornerback, Scott is the No. 1-rated player in Ohio per 247Sports rankings and No. 2 behind fellow cornerback Bryce West of Cleveland Glenville in 247Sports Composite rankings that merge scores from multiple recruiting services.

West committed to Ohio State last month during an official visit to Columbus the same weekend Scott was in town for his official visit.

With them in the fold, Ohio State’s 2024 class includes eight Ohioans and five defensive backs.

Scott is set to be the first player from Clark County to play for Ohio State since 2002 when John Adams (Northeastern) and Steve Pavelka (Shawnee) were both on the roster. They were both walk-ons.

The last scholarship Buckeye from Springfield was Braxton Miller, who was a standout quarterback and then receiver at Ohio State from 2011-15 after starring at Wayne High School.

The last player from a Springfield high school to get a scholarship from Ohio State was Dee Miller, a standout receiver from 1995-98.

Scott had 23 tackles and five interceptions for the Wildcats last season. He broke up seven passes and scored two touchdowns on defense as Springfield made the Division I state championship game for the second straight season and lost to Lakewood St. Edward.

He is the second Springfield player to commit to an FBS school for 2024, joining receiver Da’Shawn Martin, who is headed to Kent State.

Scott is the 11th area player from the ‘24 class to commit to an FBS school.

He joins Martin, Northmont receiver Dalin Wilkins (Eastern Michigan), Centerville safety Reggie Powers III (Michigan State), Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter III (Indiana), Stebbins offensive linemen Jake Wheelock (Cincinnati), Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame), Lakota West defensive lineman Elijah Davis (Akron), Xenia offensive lineman Gabe Funk (Appalachian State), Trotwood-Madison defensive back Mike Smith (Akron) and Springboro receiver Willizhuan Yates (Ball State).

Last year, 28 area players signed with FBS schools.

That included receivers Anthony Brown (Kentucky) and Shawn Thigpen (Bowling Green) and running back Javian Norman (Eastern Michigan) of Springfield.