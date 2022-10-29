Springfield routs Olentangy Orange in first round of playoffs

In the first half, Springfield took a 6-0 lead on its first drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by fullback Jayden McKinster. It was his second touchdown run of the season. Olentangy Orange blocked the extra point.

Springfield’s second drive ended with a touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Anthony Brown. They converted the two-point conversion with a pass to take a 14-0 lead with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

Neither team scored in the second quarter. Schondelmyer threw an interception on Springfield’s third drive and lost a fumble on the fourth drive. Bryce Washington broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone to end Olentangy’s best scoring chance of the half.

Springfield broke open the game with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Schondelmyer connected with Da’Shawn Martin and then twice found Brown for scores to build a 35-0 lead.

With four touchdown passes, Schondelmyer has 35 in 10 games.