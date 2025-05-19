Springboro star flips to Ohio State

A 6-foot-1 combo guard from Springboro, Martin was named the Ohio Division I Player of the Year after she averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season as the Panthers advanced to the Division I state semifinals.

She finished her career as a three-time GWOC Player of the Year, two-time Division I Southwest District Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-America nominee and finished third in voting for Ohio’s Ms. Basketball award.

A four-star recruit, Martin is the No. 2 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2025 and a top 70 national recruit according to 247Sports.

“I would say I’m a three-level scorer,” she said when asked to describe her game after a regional championship win over No. 1 seed Mason in March. “I can hit the pull-up, I can hit the 3. I can drive to the basket and finish through contact. I think I can handle the ball under pressure really well, and I think I’m a very big facilitator. I really try to focus on that. My assist-turnover ratio is gonna (show I) make the right play, get my teammates the ball. I don’t try to force anything as a player.”

She signed with Washington in November but announced last week she was reopening her recruitment.

“If they haven’t seen Bryn play, come out and watch her,” Springboro coach Mike Holweger said after the Panthers beat Seton in a Division I district final game in March. “She’s got great teammates around her, but in a sentence, it’s just simple. Her consistency and efficiency are just remarkable, but her two greatest qualities are she prepares like no other, and her competitiveness you can’t measure.

“She also recognizes that her success is part of having wonderful teammates.”

Martin will be joining an Ohio State program has won 25 or more games four years in a row and made the Elite Eight in 2023 under head coach Kevin McGuff. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten twice in that span, but they are coming off consecutive second-round exits from the NCAA Tournament.

They lost leading scorer Cotie McMahon, a junior guard/forward from Centerville, to transfer in March and guard Taylor Thierry to the WNBA draft but return star freshman point guard Jaloni Cambridge, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Off the court, Ohio State also suffered a black eye when McGuff was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence at his home in Dublin.

The Buckeyes are 276-113 in 13 seasons under McGuff, who was a star player at Hamilton Badin in the late 1980s. They have won four Big Ten titles in his tenure, though two were vacated because of NCAA violations committed by an assistant from 2017-19.