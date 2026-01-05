Sports on TV for Jan. 5, 2026: Ohio State men’s basketball hosts Nebraska

Rutgers guard Lino Mark (2) dives for a loose ball over Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sports
17 minutes ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at Charleston Southern

PEACOCK — Oregon at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Michigan St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — New York at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Denver at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

