Sports on TV 2/19: Wright State hosts IU Indy on ESPN+

8 hours ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Liberty

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at South Florida

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at High Point

ESPN+ — IU Indy at Wright State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Hampton at Hofstra

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at North Texas

ESPNU — Idaho at Portland St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Duke

8 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Miami

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Southern Cal

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi

10 p.m.

BTN — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, First Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Second Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Boston at Golden State

NBL BASKETBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBATV — Adelaide at Perth

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at New Zealand

4:05 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: L.A. Galaxy at Sporting San Miguelito, First Round - Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg at Juventus, Round of 16 - Leg 2

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester United, Round of 16 - Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals

10 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Delray Beach-ATP & Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds; Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals

