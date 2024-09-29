Social media reacts to Bengals’ first win of season

Finally.
The Cincinnati Bengals notched their first win of the season Sunday, holding off the Carolina Panthers 34-24.
Here’s a sample of reactions to the win on social media:
Final: Bengals 34, Panthers 24— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 29, 2024
Cincinnati still very much a flawed team, but a flawed team with a pulse — and an offense capable of carrying them.
They will eventually have to fix the defense to find serviceability. But this win at least bought them time.
Found a way.#CINvsCAR pic.twitter.com/WVVKvWbbkn— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2024
BREAKING: THE BENGALS HAVE WON A GAME pic.twitter.com/20dWu1Ep0W— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) September 29, 2024
Money Mac! And the Bengals are finally off the snide.— Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 29, 2024
steelers lost, bengals won. happy sundey <3— case💌 (@caseyleanncrowe) September 29, 2024
Finally a dub. Defense, get it together. #Bengals— b. green (@champNTVS) September 29, 2024
Bengals walk in winners for first time in 2024 pic.twitter.com/Ivg1cH1UJi— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 29, 2024
The #Bengals get their first win of the season with a 34-24 triumph at Carolina to move to 1-3.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 29, 2024
Giant exhale from the team, no doubt
Me watching this Bengals defense— Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) September 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/WhbqTDUVsf
