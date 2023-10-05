Second-ranked Badin set to host GCL Coed rival Alter

FAIRFIELD — Badin High School football coach Nick Yordy wouldn’t mind if returner and senior speedster Carson Cheek took the opening kick back for a score for a third straight week Friday night.

The momentum certainly helped against the Rams’ previous two Greater Catholic League Coed foes.

“Not much of a better way to start a couple games, right?” Yordy said. “He’s a fast kid. I think Alter will try and keep the ball away from him, but we’ll see.”

Badin takes on league rival Alter at 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Alumni Stadium.

“They’ve got a rich tradition like us, and I know they’re going to be fired up,” Yordy said. “They’re going to be ready to play.”

The state’s second-ranked Rams (7-0, 2-0 GCLC) are riding a regular-season winning streak of 35 games.

The Knights (5-2, 2-0) have won three in a row. Badin has won two in a row against Alter, which last beat the Rams 20-3 in the 2020 postseason.

“You know how good they are. They’re the top of the line,” Alter coach Ed Domsitz said. “I think when you prepare for a game like this, you’ve got to be able to emphasize with your kids that you can compete. I think, secondly, you have to throw some things out. You’ve got to narrow it down a little bit and decide what really has a chance of working.”

What’s been working for the Knights in their last three victories is defense. Alter has only given up an average of 6.6 points in their last three wins.

Alter senior linebacker Henry Reifschneider has a GCL Coed-second best 68 tackles on the year.

“Our kids are aware of how you have to play in the GCL,” Yordy said. “It’s been Fenwick, then Carroll and now Alter. We’re staying grounded. We’re staying focused, and we know we’ve got a heck of a challenge in front of us.

“This is a really good Alter team. Credit to their coaches because I think they’ve maybe not been the same Alter team they’ve had years ago. But they’re definitely back on track.”

Gavin Connor is a three-year starter at QB for Alter. The junior has passed for 705 yards and seven touchdowns with just two picks. Sophomore running back Noah Jones is coming off a career-best 163 yards and four scores in a 28-7 win over McNicholas.

“I really believe that we’re an improved football team,” Domsitz said. “We’re better than what we were a year ago. We’ve got more seniors than we did a year ago. We had a lot of young kids. We’ve got some young kids out there right now, but they’ve got a lot more experience.”

Badin’s offense has complemented its defense all season long, securing an average margin of victory of about 25 points.

“When you’re going up against a team like Badin, you can’t help them,” Domsitz said. “You can’t let them have the easy touchdowns. You can’t have the multiple turnovers. I’m not going to say that we won’t turn it over, but you can’t have multiple turnovers. When that does happen, your defense has to rise to the occasion.

“They play on a different level most of the time,” Domsitz added. “Looking at the teams that they’ve beaten — they’re impressive. This would be a big, big win for us. Hopefully we can get out there and make a ballgame of it. The goal like most games when you’re up against a fine opponent is that you want to be in the game in the fourth quarter.”

Badin won 42-14 at Alter last season and 31-0 in 2021.

COLERAIN AT HAMILTON

HAMILTON — The Big Blue (5-2, 5-1 GMC) have won five out of their last six games, while the Cardinals (0-7, 0-6) have lost nine straight dating back to last season. Colerain has beaten Hamilton 16 consecutive times since 2004.

LAKOTA WEST AT LAKOTA EAST

LIBERTY TWP. — The Firebirds (5-2, 5-1 GMC) have won four straight games against the Thunderhawks (1-6, 1-5). Lakota West is on a five-game winning streak after losing its first two games of the season. Lakota East last won against its rival 36-3 on Oct. 5, 2018.

FAIRFIELD AT OAK HILLS

CINCINNATI — The Indians (1-6, 1-5 GMC) are on a three-game losing streak, but have beaten the Highlanders (2-5, 2-4) in eight straight games. Oak Hills sophomore linebacker Max Rhodes has a conference-best 78 tackles, while Fairfield senior linebacker Dorian Soriano has 77 tackles.

MIDDLETOWN AT PRINCETON

SHARONVILLE — The Middies (3-4, 2-4 GMC) have lost four out of their last five games this season and seven straight to the Vikings (7-0, 6-0). Princeton is ranked fourth in the Division I Associated Press state poll.

MONROE AT BELLBROOK

BELLBROOK — The Hornets (2-5 SWBL, 0-1) have lost five out of their last six games, while the Eagles (4-3, 2-0) have won three out of their last four.

VALLEY VIEW AT EDGEWOOD

ST. CLAIR TWP. — The Cougars (2-5 SWBL, 1-1) knocked off Ross last week 42-21 using a 21-point fourth quarter. Kyle Franke had 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Edgewood. The Spartans (7-0, 4-0) are ranked fourth in the D-V state poll and have won 15 straight regular season games.

WAYNESVILLE AT MADISON

MADISON TWP. — The Mohawks (4-3, 0-3) have lost three straight and take on the state’s ninth-ranked Spartans (6-1, 3-0), who are on a six-game winning streak.

FRANKLIN AT ROSS

ROSS TWP. — The Rams (1-6 SWBL, 0-1), who have lost four straight, average just under 300 rushing yards a game. Ross senior Riley Caldwell has 14 scores on the ground and leads the Southwestern Buckeye League with 977 yards rushing, while junior quarterback Emory Severance has rushed for 752 yards and six touchdowns.

HARRISON AT TALAWANDA

OXFORD — The Brave (2-5, 1-0 SWOC) have won two out of their last three. Talawanda scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats 18-14 for its lone win last season. Harrison (5-2, 1-0) has won four out of its last five. Brave freshman defensive back Kemper McAfee has a conference-best four interceptions.

NEW MIAMI AT CIN. COUNTRY DAY

CINCINNATI — The Vikings (0-7, 0-2 MVC) are looking to snap an 18-game losing streak, while the Nighthawks (7-0, 2-0) have won 16 out of their last 17 dating back to last season. CCD is ranked eighth in the state in Division VI.

OAKWOOD AT CARLISLE

CARLISLE — The Indians (2-5, 0-3 SWBL) have lost five straight after winning their first two games of the season. Carlisle and Oakwood (2-5, 0-4) haven’t played since 2019, when the Lumberjacks won 28-7.