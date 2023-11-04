Rutgers leads Ohio State at halftime

Sports
1 minute ago
Rutgers scored twice in the final 2:03 of the second quarter to pull ahead of Ohio State just before halftime.

Jai Patel’s 20-yard field goal gave the Scarlet Knights a 9-7 lead at the break.

Ohio State scored first when Kyle McCord hit Gee Scott Jr. in the end zone with a low-trajectory throw the tight end had to snatch away from from a defender and secure as he went to the ground.

The 14-yard score gave Ohio State a 7-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

The Scarlet Knights got on the board midway through the second quarter when Patel connected on a 22-yard field goal. That was set up by a 45-yard run on fourth-and-1 by Kyle Monangai, who scampered around end on a fake quarterback sneak after Gavin Wimsatt passed the ball to him through his legs.

After forcing a three-and-out, Rutgers got the ball back at the Ohio State 32-yard line when punter Jesse Mirco kept the ball and unsuccessfully tried to run for it on fourth-and-5.

The Scarlet Knights advanced to the 2-yard line, but they had to settle for another short field goal when Josh Proctor made back-to-back tackles on second and third down, first for a loss and then no gain.

The hosts quickly got the ball back again in Ohio State territory when Mohamed Toure intercepted McCord near midfield.

They were able to get a first-and-goal at the 2 thanks to three quick passes by Wimsatt but couldn’t cash in.

Monangai ran for 93 yards on 12 carries in the first half while Wimsatt completed 4 of 12 passes for 42 yards.

McCord was 12-for-16 passing for 80 yards.

Rutgers’ three scores were set up by the 45-yard run on the fourth down trick play, the botched Ohio State fake punt and Toure’s interception.

Ohio State only had one three-and-out in the first half, but a pair of Buckeye drives stalled out near midfield before Rutgers dominated the second quarter.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Michigan State at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., NBC, 1410

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

