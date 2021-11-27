journal-news logo
Running game, defense leads Badin to state championship game

Badin running back Jack Walsh stretches for extra yards Friday against Granville at London High School in the Division III semifinals. Walsh rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Badin running back Jack Walsh stretches for extra yards Friday against Granville at London High School in the Division III semifinals. Walsh rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
20 minutes ago
Jack Walsh rushes for 226 yards, 2 TDs in Rams’ 14-0 win over Granville in D-3 semifinals

LONDON – Jack Walsh rushed for 226 yards and scored two touchdowns and Badin’s defense stopped Granville cold for a 14-0 victory Friday night in the Division III semifinals.

The Rams (14-0) will play for the state championship at 3 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton against defending champion Chardon (15-0). Badin won its only state title in 1990 and will play in the state title game for the fourth time.

Walsh scored on runs of 3 and 22 yards in the first half and carried the ball 43 times.

The Rams recorded five sacks with 2.5 by Kaden Starks.

