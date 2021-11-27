Running game, defense leads Badin to state championship game

LONDON – Jack Walsh rushed for 226 yards and scored two touchdowns and Badin’s defense stopped Granville cold for a 14-0 victory Friday night in the Division III semifinals.
The Rams (14-0) will play for the state championship at 3 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton against defending champion Chardon (15-0). Badin won its only state title in 1990 and will play in the state title game for the fourth time.
Walsh scored on runs of 3 and 22 yards in the first half and carried the ball 43 times.
The Rams recorded five sacks with 2.5 by Kaden Starks.
