Ross Local Schools announces 2026 Hall of Fame inductee class

2009 Softball State Championship Team — The 2009 Ross softball team became the first “Ramball” squad — and just the second team in school history — to win an OHSAA state championship, capping a dominant postseason run with a 4-2 win in the state final. Led by seniors Brittany Berry, Rachael Connaughton, Hannah Ellinghausen, Heather Freeman, Kaitlyn Strunk and Nell Wilson, the Rams went 18-7 in the regular season and claimed the program’s 23rd straight league title. Behind junior pitcher Brittany Fernandez, Ross recorded six shutouts in its first seven postseason games, including three 1-0 victories. The team finished 26-7 under coaches Paul Fernandez, Bob Walton, Gary Weitzel and Jim Kernohan.

Richie Herrmann (Class of 1989) — A standout in both football and track and field, Herrmann earned first-team All-League, All-District and All-County football honors as a senior and was named County Player of the Year. He also received Special Mention All-Ohio recognition. In track, Herrmann still holds Ross records in the 110-meter high hurdles and 300 hurdles. He continued his career at Ashland University, competing in both sports and becoming a track and field All-American in 1993. He served as team captain for three seasons.

Brandon Jones (Class of 1994) — Jones excelled in Concert, Jazz and Marching Band before beginning a 25-year career as an educator, author and performer. A former band director in Princeton City Schools, Jones earned his doctorate from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. At Wittenberg University, he served as Professor of Music, Coordinator of Instrumental Music and department chair, directing multiple ensembles. He is a contributing author to the acclaimed Teaching Music Through Performance in Band series and is an active performing guitarist around Cincinnati.

Dana and Martha Mehl — The Mehls founded the Ross Community Foundation in 2022 with a mission to strengthen and support the Ross area. Since its creation, the foundation has distributed more than $90,000 in grants to local organizations and expanded its service by providing training and resources for nonprofit groups. The foundation, district officials said, embodies “hope, connection and possibility,” reflecting the couple’s vision of a unified and thriving community.

Al Gross — A longtime Ross Middle School educator, Gross inspired generations of students through rigorous academics, hands-on learning and mentorship. He launched the school’s Garden Club, where students grew flowers, maintained a greenhouse and enhanced campus landscaping. Gross also created the popular “Ram Bucks” program — an incentive system that rewarded positive behavior and leadership, often supplemented with items he purchased himself. His influence continues through the many teachers and students he guided.

Larry Hutson (Class of 1991) — A three-sport athlete, Hutson earned eight varsity letters in baseball, basketball and football. On the gridiron, he set school records for most passing yards and touchdowns in a game and ranks second in both categories for a season. He earned first-team All-League and All-County honors in 1990. In basketball, Hutson helped Ross win two FAVC championships while scoring more than 500 career points. He continued his athletic career at Thomas More University, serving as a three-year starting quarterback and a four-year starter in baseball as a shortstop and pitcher. After college, he played one season of professional football in Germany for the Bremen Bravehearts.

Danny Gray (Class of 1975) — Gray graduated as Ross High School’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, once pouring in 42 points in a single game. He earned All-District and All-State MVP recognition, was named First Team Player of the Year, and received Golden Triangle and American Legion Buckeye Boys State honors. He capped his senior year by being named a 1975 High School All-American.

Bob Ward — Ward coached the Ross girls basketball program for 19 seasons, compiling 217 wins — the most of any basketball coach in Ross history, boys or girls. His 1986–87 team went 19-2 and captured the league title. Before leading the girls program, Ward served as varsity assistant for the boys team, helping guide squads that won three league titles, two district championships, one regional championship and the 1980 state championship. He coached eight Hall of Famers during his tenure.