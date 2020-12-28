Reports: Urban Meyer considering taking job in NFL

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer could return to the sideline in 2021 — this time, for the first time, in the NFL.
Meyer, who last coached the Buckeyes in the 2018 season and has since worked as an analyst for FOX and as an assistant athletics director at Ohio State, has been contacted by two NFL teams, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meyer will decide in the next week whether to take one.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams, according to a report by the Toledo Blade’s Kyle Rowland.
In 17 years as a head coach at the college level, Meyer was 187-32. He won two national championships with the Florida Gators and one with Ohio State.
Meyer, 56, announced he would step down at Ohio State in December 2018 and was replaced by Ryan Day. Meyer coached his last game against Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.