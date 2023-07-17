BreakingNews
Partly sunny with chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon; Air quality alert in effect until midnight
X

Reports: Reds to promote one of their top prospects

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
51 minutes ago
Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit .331 in Triple-A

The Cincinnati Reds will promote Christian Encarnacion-Strand, their fourth-ranked prospect still in the minor leagues, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

The news was first reported by Robert Murray, of FanSided.com.

Encarnacion-Strand could make his debut as early as Monday when the Reds play the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.

Encarnacion-Strand, 23, hit .331 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs in 67 games with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. He has played 41 games at first base and 18 at third. He has also started eight games as the designated hitter, one game in left field and one in right.

The Twins drafted Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth round in 2021 out of Oklahoma State. He’s from Walnut Creek, Calif. The Reds acquired him, along with Spencer Steer and Steven Hajjar, in August 2022 in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to Minnesota.

Explore» ASK HAL: Do the Reds need to add starting pitching at trade deadline?

In a ranking of Reds prospects by MLB.com, Encarnacion-Strand ranked fifth behind Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and Andrew Abbott, who joined the Reds in May.

Encarnaction-Strand will be the 12th player to make his big-league debut for the Reds this season. That group includes Abbott and two everyday starters: Matt McLain; and Elly De La Cruz.

The Reds (50-44) lost 4-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. With four losses in a row, they have fallen four games back in the National League Central Division.

In Other News
1
Ask Hal: Do the Reds need to add starting pitching at trade deadline?
2
McCoy: Reds finally score, but can’t beat Brewers
3
West Side Little League cruises in state tourney opener
4
Training camp preview: A closer look at Bengals’ linebackers
5
McCoy: Reds blanked by Brewers for third straight game

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top