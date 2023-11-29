Reports: Reds sign veteran pitcher

Pagán, 32, was 5-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 66 appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season. He has a 3.71 ERA in seven seasons. He debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and has also pitched with the Oakland A’s, the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres.

Pagán is from Simpsonville, S.C. He was a 10th-round pick in 2013. He will join a bullpen that ranked 16th in baseball in ERA (4.11).