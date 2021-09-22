Reports: Reds sign Bell to two-year extension

The Reds hired Bell, 49, in October 2018. The team finished 75-87 in 2019, his first season. Bell managed the Reds to a 31-29 record in the 60-game 2020 season as they ended a streak of six straight losing seasons and advanced to the postseason — thanks to a 16-team expanded format — for the first time since 2013.

This season, the Reds appeared on their way to a wild-card berth until a late-season collapse that has seen them fall four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals with 10 games to play.