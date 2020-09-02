Reports: College basketball season could start in late November

Matt Norlander, of CBS Sports.com, reported the Division I Council will vote on the new start date Sept. 16. That follows the comments made in August by Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, who said he was confident there would be a college basketball season despite the coronavirus pandemic and that a decision would be made by mid-September.

Reacting to the news of the start date possibly changijng, Ohio State Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann wrote on Twitter, “A ’potential’ late Nov start in College Basketball sounds great. Mentioned it to our guys and they were ecstatic. Hope and purpose are powerful forces. Can’t wait for the soon and safe return of college sports for Football and all fall/winter athletes.”