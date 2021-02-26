Report: Toppin will participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

“He’s still a work in progress,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters this week. “I think he’s learning the league. I think Julius (Randle) has played more center than he has, so when he’s played with Julius he’s been more of the power forward. Him learning one position right now is probably better in terms of his overall development and growth. At some point we will get a look at that as well.”

The Knicks (16-17) are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division and have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference.