Report: Ohio State firing men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann

Ohio State reportedly is soon to be in the market for a men’s basketball coach.

National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman and Columbus-area college football commentator Mike Wachsman had the news on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ohio State fell to 14-11 with a 62-54 loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

That clinched a losing Big Ten record for the Buckeyes, who are 4-10 in the league with six games to go.

Holtmann has a career record of 251-171 as a head coach, including a 137-86 mark at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes return to action Sunday afternoon at home against No. 2 Purdue.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

