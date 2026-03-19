Report: Greeneview grad Evan Bradds finalizing deal to become head coach at Belmont University

Greeneview High School graduate Evan Bradds is finalizing a deal to become the head coach at his alma mater Belmont University, according to national reports.
Bradds is currently an assistant on Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke University. He previously served as an NBA assistant with both the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz.
Bradds, 31, scored 1,937 points during his career at Belmont, where he was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.
At Greeneview, he was named first team All-Ohio as a senior and finished his career as the Rams all-time leading scorer.
Bradds is the grandson of Gary Bradds, a former Ohio State All-American and NBA player. His father, David Bradds, played collegiately at the University of Dayton.
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