Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Johnson in 2001 in the fourth round, and he played for the team for seven straight seasons after that, until he left to play for the Detroit Lions in the 2008 season.

In his career, he rushed for 5,979 yards and 49 touchdowns.

TMZ Sports reports that police told them Johnson died by suicide in Florida.

TMZ does not cite a source, but reports they were told Johnson had recently struggled with mental health issues and “the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

UPDATE: The Bengals released a statement this afternoon on Johnson’s death.

The Cincinnati Bengals mourn the passing of former halfback Rudi Johnson, a Pro Bowler who played for the team from 2001-07 and is among the top rushers in franchise history.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rudi Johnson.

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us,” said Bengals president Mike Brown. “He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

Johnson, a fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2001, stands fourth on the Bengals’ all-time rushing list with 5742 yards and holds the team’s record for most rushing yards in a season with 1458 in 2005. He also holds the No. 2 spot on the single-season rushing list with 1454 yards in his 2004 Pro Bowl season, and he ranks third in team history with 48 career rushing touchdowns.