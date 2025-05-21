Reliever returns from injured list for Reds

Ian Gibaut takes Chase Petty’s spot on roster
Ian Gibaut pitches for the Reds on Opening Day against the Giants on March 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Ian Gibaut pitches for the Reds on Opening Day against the Giants on March 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
By
57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds sent right-handed pitcher Chase Petty to the Triple-A Louisville Bats after a 1-0 loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday and announced Wednesday they activated right-handed reliever Ian Gibaut.

Petty was 0-2 with a 21.94 ERA in two starts. He gave up four earned runs on six hits in three innings in his last start on May 11. He gave up nine runs in 2⅓ innings to the St. Louis Cardinals in his big-league debut on April 30.

Gibaut had been on the injured list since April 26 with a right shoulder impingement. He made four rehab appearances with Louisville and did not allow a run in four innings. He threw a scoreless inning Sunday in his last appearance.

Gibaut made 12 appearances for the Reds before going on the injured list. He had a 5.40 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

Gibaut was the losing pitcher on Opening Day on March 27, giving up four earned runs in the ninth inning in a 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds (25-25) return to action at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the final game of a three-game series against the Pirates (16-33).

