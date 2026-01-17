RedsFest 2026: Francona excited about ability to win with pitching and defense

“We want to catch the ball,” manager Terry Francona said. “We’ve really talked about wanting to improve our pitching. If you’re doing that, you better be paying attention to the defense, too.”

That idea shapes how the lineup could look in 2026.

While the Reds will continue to make the most of Spencer Steer’s versatility, he’s a Gold Glove award finalist at first base who gives the Reds a great option defensively at that position.

They traded for third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes last year, and he’s one of the best defenders in the sport.

Their position player additions so far this winter have been JJ Bleday and Dane Myers. Bleday profiles as a strong left field defender, and Myers is known as a standout playmaker in the outfield.

Sal Stewart’s work defensively at first base has also been a big focus for the rookie this winter.

Francona also sees ways that the lineup can internally develop into a stronger group in 2026.

“We all feel, and I’m at the top of the list, that (Matt) McLain is way better than what he showed now that he’s a year removed from his surgery,” Francona said. “(Noelvi) Marte, knowing what’s expected and he doesn’t have to play third, thats not a platoon bat. Steer is healthy.”

The Reds continue to evaluate the trade and free agent markets for more hitters, but they also like what they have. Another addition is likely, but the core of the team is in place.

“We’re going to be there to do the job,” Elly De La Cruz said. “We believe in ourselves. We’re going to do what we’re supposed to be doing. If they don’t get those guys, that doesn’t change anything.”

After signing relievers Caleb Ferguson and Pierce Johnson and trading for Brock Burke, the Reds have more middle relief options than they had a year ago. It’s the most improved area of the roster.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“How many times have you heard me say that if you think you have enough pitching, go get more,” Francona said. “The idea was we certainly like Pagan, Santillan and Ashcraft, but getting deeper. We got some lefties. I hope we’ll be way deeper.”

After trading Gavin Lux to the Rays on Thursday for Burke, Francona said that Will Benson could help fill Lux’s role. Benson opened last year in Triple-A and always had to earn his at-bats in the big leagues in 2025.

Myers and Bleday can also factor into the mix in left field. Francona said about Bleday, “The hope is he can bounce back. He burst onto the scene. Sometimes change of scenery guys get a chance and it works.”

Steer is also an option at that spot on days where Stewart is the DH. The Reds are still working through what their plan is going to be in left field. Francona said that TJ Friedl could even work some in left field in spring training. Marte is also going to get some reps in center.

The versatility and athleticism is something that can give the Reds another edge in 2026.