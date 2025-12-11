Reds: What’s next for the Reds after the winter meetings

“We’ve had a lot of conversations and gone down different paths,” Krall said. “I don’t want to say we’re going to close something. Something could happen today or not at all.”

The Reds’ big move so far has been retaining Pagán, who posted a 2.88 ERA with 32 saves last season. He established himself as a quality closer, and he was excited about the ways he was able to develop as a pitcher working with the Reds.

“I have an elite fastball if not one of the best in the game,” Pagán said. “That’s always going to be my bread and better. The splitter has changed the way I can attack left and right-handed hitters.”

He said that he really started gaining confidence in his splitter grip late in the season, and he sees that pitch as a way that he can take the next step entering 2026.

Behind Pagán, Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft are the only veterans in the Reds’ bullpen. Sam Moll, who spent most of last season in Triple-A, is the only left-hander.

Looking at the lineup, the Reds have the ability to evaluate the market at multiple positions this winter. Since Spencer Steer and Sal Stewart are very versatile, the Reds can explore options at first base, left field and designated hitter.

“Our flexibility allows us to do different things,” Krall said. “People have played different positions. That allows us to look at different positions to be able to add.”

The Reds are also looking for more development out of younger players on the roster who bounced between Triple-A and the big leagues. The Reds have more depth in that group than they’ve had in recent years with players like Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Tyler Callihan, Blake Dunn and Rece Hinds.

When asked about the Reds’ center field depth, Krall raved about Dunn.

“He really got better,” Krall said. “He took steps forward. He has speed, he can play defense in the outfield. There’s a lot of room to run with Blake. The guy has a chance to be a good center fielder. He’s got to continue to grow with what he’s doing.”

The only transaction out of Wednesday was the Reds lost relief pitcher Roddery Muñoz to the Houston Astros in the Rule 5 Draft.

Muñoz spent last season with the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization and appeared in nine big league games. In Triple-A, the 25-year-old posted a 3.28 ERA in 38 games in 2025.

The Reds picked him up on waivers at the start of the offseason but wound up taking him off of the 40-man roster a few weeks later. That left him available to be picked in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Reds did not select a player in the Rule 5 Draft.