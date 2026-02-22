Reds: Starting pitching talent shines in Reds’ spring training opener

Last year, as the Reds managed his inning, Burns only pitched in one big league spring training inning. He’s in a much different position this spring, having shown what he’s capable of in MLB and now competing for the fifth spot in the Reds’ rotation.

On Saturday, Burns threw two shutout innings with three walks. His fastball command was far from midseason form, but he was able to adjust and deliver a strong spring training debut for 2026.

The big focus for Burns this spring is his changeup, which he didn’t use much last year and focused on all offseason. He opened the game on Saturday by getting Guardians All-Star Steven Kwan to fly out after Burns threw a changeup.

Burns is competing for the fifth spot in the Reds’ rotation with Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder. After Burns’ two-inning appearance on Saturday, Lowder followed him with two shutout innings.

“(Lowder) pitches like a veteran,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “He had good stuff. He locates. He had good movement. In an era where there’s a lot of grip and rip, he’s a pitcher.”

The highlight for Lowder was a changeup that he used to strike out Guardians superstar José Ramírez.

“I threw the kitchen sink at him,” Lowder said. “I backed him up with the heater up and in so I knew something moving away from him was there. I definitely had to execute some good pitches.”

Before the game, two Reds veterans were asked what advice they’d give to two young pitchers in Burns and Lowder who are competing for a roster spot.

Brady Singer said: “Go out there and be yourself. The only thing you can do is compete and show what you can do. Just enjoy it. You’re in a spot to try to make a big league ball club. That’s a very special spot to be in. Go out there and enjoy it and don’t put too much pressure on yourself.”

Andrew Abbott said: “Stay true to yourself. Compete. Be a good teammate and wish everyone the best. Then, just do you. All you can do at the end of the day is go pitch. You can’t control the decisions. Don’t worry about them. Don’t give them too much though. Just go compete.”

Following Lowder’s appearance on Saturday, starting pitcher Julian Aguiar pitched in his first game following 2024 Tommy John surgery. Aguiar ended the 2024 season in the Reds’ rotation and is a former prospect who’s part of the mix this season now that he’s healthy.

Reds left fielder Will Benson was responsible for all of the Reds’ offense in a 4-2 loss to Cleveland. Facing his former team, Benson crushed a towering two-run homer to right field in the third inning.

Reds non-roster invite relief pitcher Hagen Danner took the loss after allowing two runs in the eighth inning.