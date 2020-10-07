Reds president resigns to take job outside baseball

The Cincinnati Reds announced the resignation of Dick Williams, who served as head of the baseball operations department for the past five years, on Wednesday.
In a press release, Williams said he is taking a position with North American Properties, a real-estate company in Cincinnati, and will be working with his father Joe Williams, the chairman of the board, and uncle Thomas Williams, the president and CEO. Joe and Thomas are also both part owners of the Reds.
“It is the right time for me to begin a transition, both professionally and personally," Williams said. "I have been affiliated with this organization in one way or another for most of my life, but I have been working here full-time for 15 years. More than anything, I was so proud to represent this unbelievable city of ours. It was the honor of a lifetime to be a small part of assembling teams that went out and battled for these fans. My earliest memories are of being a fan of the Reds and of my father and grandfather being involved with the team and bringing that success. I always wanted to play a part in bringing that full circle.
“I am not sure everybody appreciates the sacrifices our families make for us in this sport. In order to do this job right, you are at a ballpark, either in the major or minor leagues, every single day, night and weekend from mid-February until deep into the fall. That was a lot to ask of my young family, and they supported me every step of the way. It is time to pour some of that energy back into them.”
Nick Krall, who took over general manager duties in 2018, will continue as GM and vice president.
The Reds broke a streak of six losing seasons in the 60-game 2020 season, returning to the postseason thanks to the expanded 16-team field. They were swept in two games by the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card series.
Last week, Williams reflected on the season and the quick playoff exit in a Zoom interview with reporters.
“It is hard not to say it was difficult waking up this morning without bitter disappointment,” Williams said. "There is no joy in Mudville today. I will say mixed in with that for the players and staff, there is pride. And there should be for what they accomplished this year.”
The Reds promoted Williams to senior vice president and general manager in 2016 as Walt Jocketty moved from the general manager position to president of baseball operations. At that point, Williams had been with the Reds for 10 years. He previously served as vice president and assistant general manager. He’s a University of Virginia graduate who started his career in investment banking.
“Dick has been an integral part of the Reds' success from our first days of ownership in 2006 through our Postseason appearance in 2020,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a press release. “He took the lead on modernizing every aspect of our baseball operations. Dick was the mastermind behind our incredible facility in Goodyear, drove advances in our scouting and player development systems, expanded our capacity for analytics and established our sports science departments, just to name a few.
"Dick has an incredible baseball IQ, and his gift for innovation came at the right time in history. We are enormously proud of the contributions he has made to this franchise. No doubt this change in course will give Dick more time with his family. And, Dick loves to learn, so he is going to thrive professionally being in a new environment.”