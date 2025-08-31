Reds: Noelvi Marte is taking the next step as he gains confidence

It’s a reflection of how much confidence there is around Marte right now, and how confident he is in himself at the plate.

“It’s been fun,” Francona said. “When you’re in the minor leagues, you see guys getting better as the season goes. A lot of times, here (in the big leagues), that’s not necessarily the case. He’s understanding what it takes to be a Major League every day player. His tools are just obvious. But he’s playing the game. He’s moving runners. He’s running down the line. I’m proud of him.”

In MLB this season, there are eight players with 200+ plate appearances who have an OPS above .800 who are 23-years-old or younger: Nick Kurtz, Roman Anthony, Tyler Soderstrom, James Wood, Junior Caminero, Elly De La Cruz, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Marte. While Marte has the fewest plate appearances in that group, he also has the second-best OPS among that group.

Marte is surrounded by some impressive company on that list.

“What he has been doing for us has been incredible,” Reds center fielder TJ Friedl said. “He has put in so much work in right field. He has been that guy for us. It’s so fun to watch him play free, loose and do his thing.”

Marte hadn’t played right field until the middle of July, and now he’s the Reds’ regular starter at that position. While he has his learning moments at that spot, his ability to play right field opens up spots in the lineup for Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base and Miguel Andujar at designated hitter. The team’s defense as a whole is much better with Marte in right field and Hayes at third base.

“Marte is super talented,” Reds outfielder Gavin Lux said. “Freeing him up defensively from third and letting him go play right field, run balls down and throw it home as hard as he can, it’s freed him up mentally. He’s an ultra talented hitter. Everyone is starting to see that. He’s going to be really special as he continues to mature.”

Marte said that playing the outfield has allowed him to worry less about his throws and put more attention on preparing for his at-bats. The results at the plate show that the move to the outfield has been a success for Marte.

“I’m feeling my best right now,” Marte said via interpreter Tomas Vera. “My confidence level is through the roof right now. Better than it’s ever been.”

As Marte gets more experienced in the outfield, the Reds have also given him an opportunity to back up Friedl in center field. Marte’s first start in center field was last Tuesday, and he missed a key play. Overall, in the long run, he has the speed and instincts to be able to contribute at that position. But he has room to develop.

On the whole, Marte’s development this summer has been one of the team’s best success stories.

“He’s taking a step forward in his career,” catcher Jose Trevino said. “It’s not only this year, but for the future too. He’s doing a really good job.”