Reds: Nick Lodolo’s development in 2025 has been key for the Reds

Lodolo had always been a standout strikeout pitcher. His biggest gift is his looping breaking ball that gets ugly swings and misses. But that pitch hasn’t been consistent this year, so Lodolo has had to alter the way that he pitches.

“It’s different,” Lodolo said.

He has still been solid this season, posting a 3.10 ERA through 12 starts.

Before this season, Lodolo struck out 10.7 batters per nine innings. In 2024, opposing hitters posted a .217 batting average vs. Lodolo’s breaking ball and rarely hit for power against it. He forced 65 strikeouts with his curveball compared to just 36 with his four-seam fastball. He also barely threw his changeup because he could count on his ability to get a big strikeout.

This year, Lodolo’s strikeout rate with his breaking ball is down significantly. He’s forcing more ground balls and using his changeup more.

“Early in my career, I didn’t have a changeup,” Lodolo said. “You can say I’m not striking as many guys out. I’m a more complete pitcher, for sure.”

Similar to Greene’s splitter and Andrew Abbott’s cutter, Lodolo’s changeup has become a new pitch that’s developed into a key tool for when Lodolo isn’t firing on all cylinders. As a four-year veteran, Lodolo has a good idea for how to use it. Against the Chicago Cubs last week, Lodolo identified a few situations where there were runners on base and a slow hitter at the plate. He fired in changeups and forced several key double plays on command.

Back in 2023, Greene, Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft all met in Nashville during the offseason for what was jokingly called a “changeup summit.” The three young pitchers were all looking for their third pitch, and the theme of that week was getting comfortable with their changeups.

The changeups didn’t stick for Greene and Ashcraft, but they did with Lodolo.

Lodolo has always been an advanced pitcher with great feel, and those abilities helped him pick up that new pitch. He threw 306 total changeups last season, and he has already thrown 254 changeups this season.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

He’s throwing his breaking ball just as often as he did last season, but Lodolo is still fine tuning that pitch. It’s been impressive that he has been able to have success even when that pitch hasn’t been dynamic.

“I feel like I’m going to get there with it to where I want to be,” Lodolo said. “Everything else is solid. If there’s one thing I can do better, it’s spin it better. That will come.”

Whenever Lodolo has been healthy, he has pitched at a high level. He’s healthy now, and he’s overcoming the fact that his breaking ball isn’t at its best.

The idea that Lodolo still has some upside to tap into is an encouraging one for a Reds team that has an inconsistent offense and is really counting on its pitching staff.