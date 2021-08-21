journal-news logo
Reds move into a tie with Padres in race for second wild card

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) rounds the bases after teammate Joey Votto hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) rounds the bases after teammate Joey Votto hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports
By David Jablonski
46 minutes ago
Votto, Naquin help lead Reds to victory against Marlins, while Padres lose to Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds have been nipping at the heels of the San Diego Padres in the race for the second National League wild card for weeks and finally caught them Friday.

With 38 games left in the season, the Reds and Padres are both 67-57. They have been going opposite directions since the All-Star break. The Reds are 19-15 in the second half. The Padres are 14-17.

» RELATED: Reds honored to get chance to play in Field of Dreams game

On Friday, the Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 at Great American Ball Park, matching their season-best record of 10 games over .500. They have reached that milestone three times now.

Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered, and Sonny Gray threw seven scoreless innings.

The Padres lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies (62-60). San Diego has lost four games in a row and eight of its last nine.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (77-46) own a 10-game lead over the Reds and Padres in the wild-card standings.

