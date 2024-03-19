Reds looking at potential replacements in center field after starter TJ Friedl breaks wrist

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are exploring their options after starting center fielder TJ Friedl broke his right wrist on a diving play in spring training last Saturday.

The loss of one of the Reds’ best players is a blow to a team that already expects to start the season without left-handed starter Nick Lodolo (leg) and relievers Ian Gibaut (forearm) and Alex Young (back).

ExploreAsk Hal: What would my advice be for Reds manager David Bell?

In addition, promising rookie infielder Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the season because he tested positive for a banned sustance.

Friedl, diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in the distal radius, will be out for an undetermined portion of the early season. Stuart Fairchild and Will Benson are potential replacements in center field.

The Reds open March 28 against the Washington Nationals.

In Other News
1
New defensive lineman Rankins: ‘Who Dey has been kind to me, whether...
2
Ask Hal: What would my advice be for Reds manager David Bell?
3
Lefty reliever Justin Wilson guaranteed $1.5 million by Reds. He can...
4
First Four: 8 things to know about the 8 teams coming to Dayton
5
Browns to sign Tyler Huntley, former Ravens QB gives more depth behind...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top