Breaking: Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

Reds inch closer to wild-card berth as Mets suffer sixth straight loss

Cincinnati starts three-game series vs. Athletics on Friday
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott works against a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott works against a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Plenty of fans have ruled out the Cincinnati Reds many times in recent weeks — understandably so in an up-and-down season — but once again, they are flirting with stealing a wild-card berth from the team they have been chasing for most of the second half.

The Reds (74-72) and San Francisco Giants (74-72) trail the New York Mets (76-71), who have lost six games in a row, by 1½ games. Two weeks remain in the regular season.

The Reds have not been this close to the Mets since Aug. 21 when they faced a half-game deficit. The Reds then lost seven of their next eight games.

The Mets had a six-game lead over the Reds after a 5-4 victory at Great American Ball Park in the opener of a three-game series on Sept. 5. The Reds won the final two games of that series and then took two of three games on the road against the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Mets on Thursday.

According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 13% chance of winning a wild card. The Mets have a 77.8% chance. The Giants have an 8% chance.

ExploreRELATED: Sal Stewart has meaningful matchup against close friend Manny Machado

If the Reds tie the Mets for the third and final wild card, the Reds would make the playoffs because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Mets. The Reds won the season series 4-2.

The Giants and Reds split six games in the regular season. The next tiebreaker is interdivision record, where the Giants (12-14 in the West Division) have a slight edge over the Reds (11-15 in the Central).

Here’s a glance at each team’s remaining schedule

• Reds: In their last 16 games, the Reds play nine games on the road, where they are 34-38, and seven at home. They play two teams that currently have winning records.

Sept. 12-14: Three games at Athletics (67-80).

Sept. 15-17: Three at St. Louis Cardinals (73-75).

Sept. 18-21: Four vs. Chicago Cubs (83-63).

Sept. 23-25: Three vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-83).

Sept. 26-28: Three at Milwaukee Brewers (89-58).

• Mets: In their last 15 games, the Mets play nine games at home, where they are 45-27, and six on the road. They play three teams with winning records.

Sept. 12-14: Three vs. Texas Rangers (77-70).

Sept. 16-18: Three vs. San Diego Padres (80-67).

Sept. 19-21: Three vs. Washington Nationals (60-86).

Sept. 23-25: Three at Chicago Cubs (83-63).

Sept. 26-28: Three at Miami Marlins (68-79).

• Giants: In their last 16 games, the Giants play nine games at home, where they are 28-26, and six on the road. They play three teams that currently have winning records.

Sept. 12-14: Three vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64).

Sept. 15-17: Three vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-74).

Sept. 18-21: Four at Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64).

Sept. 22-24: Three vs. Cardinals (73-75)

Sept. 26-28: Three vs. Colorado Rockies (40-107).

In Other News
1
High School Football: Lehman pulls away to beat Northridge 34-16
2
High School Football: Edgewood pulls away from Fenwick for first win of...
3
Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt insists he’ll correct mistakes in Week 2
4
Reds: Sal Stewart has meaningful matchup against close friend Manny...
5
High School Football: Top players in Meadowdale history

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.