Reds: Fifty games in, the Reds have a rotation they can count on

The group starts with ace Hunter Greene, who just missed three weeks with a groin injury. He has built on his standout 2024 season where he was a Cy Young Award candidate and has taken a step forward in his third year in the big leagues.

But even when Greene was on the injured list, the Reds’ rotation kept humming along.

“We’re playing good ball as a team,” Nick Lodolo said. “When you add a guy like that (back) in, it’s definitely not going to hurt.”

The key for Lodolo has always been health. He missed nearly the entire 2023 season as well as about one-third of the 2024 season due to various injuries.

The former first-round pick hasn’t quite pitched like an All-Star this season and carries a 3.22 ERA. But Lodolo looks a lot more experienced and steady than he did in previous seasons.

“You’re not going to go out there every time and dominate as much as you want to,” Lodolo said. “You try to weather the storm and keep us in the game. That’s my job.”

Andrew Abbott, who also dealt with injuries and fatigue in previous seasons, has shown similar qualities. His aggressiveness, ability to adjust on the fly and command have all shined this season.

Last week, Abbott ran into a rough jam in the first inning. Pitching coach Derek Johnson went out for a mound visit and said, “You know how to do it, you’ve done it for a while. Just go and execute.”

Abbott stranded all of the runners on base.

“(I’m) in familiar situations and knowing when you have to put your foot on the gas,” Abbott said. “Then trusting your guys behind you and trusting (catcher Tyler Stephenson) calling the game that we’re going to get ourselves in a situation where we’re going to get out of it.”

Nick Martinez’s ability to make in-game adjustments has always been his biggest strength. The 34-year-old is the highest-paid Red. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Martinez has allowed six total runs over his five most recent starts.

“He has been sharp,” Reds manager Terry Francona said.

In his most recent outing, Martinez spiked a few pitches in the dirt early on against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Martinez adjusted and went on to allow just one run in six innings.

“I feel great attacking the zone and challenging hitters,” Martinez said. “I’m filling the zone. You’ve just got to keep attacking. I keep the mindset of challenging guys in the zone.”

One bad start from Brady Singer earlier this season (seven runs allowed in Houston) spoils his ERA. In 10 appearances this season, Singer has a 5-3 record as well as three quality starts.

“The goal is to go out there, stay in the zone, get some early contact and get deep into the game,” Singer said.

In his most recent start, versus the Pirates last week, Singer’s command was off. After he ran into some trouble in the first inning, Singer kept challenging hitters and kept the Reds in the game. Singer allowed just two runs in five innings.

“He competed like crazy, and he had to,” Francona said. “He kept them to where we had a chance even if it was work for him right from the get-go.”

Singer said, “I tried to battle. That’s what I’ve been doing the last couple of outings. I’ve made it harder on myself with the walks.”

Backing up the Reds’ rotation has been an incredibly deep bullpen. In an era where you can never have too much pitching because injuries are on the rise, the Reds entered the weekend with their entire big league bullpen as well as essentially their entire Triple-A rotation healthy (the exceptions are Alex Young, Tejay Antone and Josh Staumont, who have been out all season with long-term injuries).

Because of that depth, the Reds had to make a tough decision and optioned promising rookie Lyon Richardson to Triple-A on Wednesday. Richardson had been one of the team’s better relievers. The Reds also activated Sam Moll from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A. Starting pitcher Wade Miley is also nearing his return.

The Reds have had to make some tough decisions with the 26-man roster, and Francona views that as a good problem to have.

“Some days, you think you have too much pitching, but three days later you’re like (darn),” Francona said. “You just try to make good decisions.”