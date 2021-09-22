Reds feel Bell is ‘right guy moving forward’ as they extend his contract

This season, the Reds appeared on their way to a wild-card berth until a late-season collapse that has seen them fall four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals with 10 games to play.

If Bell manages through the 2023 season, he would have one of the longest tenures of a Reds manager since Sparky Anderson managed the team for nine seasons (1970-78). Dusty Baker managed the team for six seasons (2008-13). Pete Rose had the reins for four full seasons and parts of two others from 1984-89.

“It’s an incredible honor to work for this organization,” Bell said, “and to be in this position to manage the team and work with this group of coaches and Nick and his staff. I’m ultimately loving every opportunity I have to be with these players. I’m just really thankful to be able to continue really all the work we’ve done together. There’s been a lot of progress in this organization, and I’ve been fortunate to be a part of that team. The only focus I have right now is finishing the season strong and accomplishing what we set out to do at the beginning of the year. That’s the focus. It’s nice to know I’ll be ale to continue that and striving for success in years to come.”