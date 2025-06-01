Reds drop another series to Cubs, fall 8.5 games back in NL Central

They won that game, 6-2, to creep within 6½ games of the Cubs. Two more wins and they would be within 4½ games.

It was not to be. Instead they lost both, 2-0 on Saturday and 7-2 on Sunday afternoon to fall 8½ behind.

In those two games, they totaled five hits and scored in only two of the last 21 innings.

And on Sunday, with the series tied at a game apiece, the Reds had a chance to take the series. They have been in the same situation in 1-and-1 rubber games this year nine times and lost the third game eight times.

Comebacks? No such thing.

When they are behind after six innings, pack the bats, stow the gear and go home. They are 0-and-23 in those situations.

For the Cubs, as hot as a lit match, it was their sixth straight series win and they’ve won seven of their last games in Wrigley Field.

The Reds rested their hopes on starting pitcher Nick Martinez, owner of six straight quality starts when the game began.

He didn’t make it to seven.

Nine Cubs reached base in the first three innings and they scored all the run they needed in the third inning, four runs on five hits.

All four runs scored after two outs.

It began with a one-out double by Kyle Tucker. Martinez got the second out, but the aggressive and take-advantage Cubs stroked four straight hits.

Pete Crow-Armstrong singled to score Tucker. Crow-Armstrong, entering his name in MVP conversations, had two hits, scored three runs and stole two bases to grab the MLB lead with 19.

He then scored from first Dansby Swanson’s double at a time when Swanson was 3 for 28 with 10 strikeouts.

The wind was blowing in, but that didn’t stop Michael Busch from clearing the right field wall for a two-run home run and a 4-0 lead.

Martinez lasted only 4⅔ innings and gave up five runs and seven hits and his record toppled to 3-6.

“I was not as aggressive in the strike zone as I normally am,” said Martinez. “They were jumping on some pitches they could handle.”

Manager Tito Francona’s assessment was succinct.

“In that third inning, all of a sudden there were three or four pitches up in the zone and they made him pay for it,” he said.

“Their guy (Jameson Taillon) pitched a really good game but he threw some breaking balls up also and we didn’t make him pay for it.”

The Cubs added another two-out run in the fifth that began with Crow-Armstrong’s single and steal of second base.

With two outs, Francona brought in left-hander Brent Suter to face left-handed Busch. Didn’t matter. He lined a run-scoring single to right and it was 5-0.

Taillon, using an assortment of sweepers, curveballs and cutters, held the Reds scoreless on two harmless singles through five innings.

Then Elly De La Cruz struck.

He was playing under severe emotions. His older sister passed away in the Dominican Republic Saturday night.

Francona offered him a day off, but he insisted on playing and played with his sister’s name scrawled on his spikes.

Taillon walked Santiago Espinal (2-for-20) with one out in the sixth and De La Cruz pulled a 423-foot home run just inside the right field foul pole, pulling the Reds to within 5-2.

“We care so much about playing a game and winning, but in a hurry you are reminded of what’s really important,” said Francona.

“Everybody kinda kept their heads on a swivel, trying to take care of him,” he added.

In addition to the home run, De La Cruz walked and singled, getting half of the Reds’ four hits.

“He takes so much pride in being available. Carlos Santana in Cleveland was very similar. And for a kid that young (23), that’s an admirable trait.”

After pulling to within 5-2, things fell apart for the Reds in the seventh.

During spring training, Francona emphasized a plan to improve defensively, but the Reds made two gaffes to start the inning.

Third baseman Espinal booted an easy ground ball by Seiya Suzuki. Crow-Armstrong lofted an easy fly ball to left center. Center fielder TJ Friedl and left fielder Will Benson either one could have caught it easily.

At the last moment, Benson zigged when he should have zagged and flashed in front of Friedl and the ball caromed off his glove for another error, putting runners on third and second.

Again, with two outs,Nico Hoerner pulled a two-run single to right and it was 7-2 and doomsday for the Reds.

When grabbing a lead of two or more runs, the Cubs are 34-3 this season. And they aren’t doing it with pixie dust.

Asked about his team’s feast or famine habit, Francona said, “If I had the answer, I wouldn’t be sitting here pissed off. We’re gonna have to figure that out. On days when you are really swinging, that’s good. We’re going to have to find a way to manufacture more runs when we’re not swinging it very good.”

