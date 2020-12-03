Reds decline to offer contracts to five players

The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday they declined to offer contracts to five players, making them free agents: pitchers R.J. Alaniz and Archie Bradley; outfielder Brian Goodwin; catcher Curt Casali; and infielder Kyle Farmer.,
The Reds then immediately signed Farmer to a one-year major league contract.
The Reds acquired Bradley and Goodwin in trades last season, while Casali just completed his third season with the Reds.
The non-tender deadline was 8 p.m. Wednesday. It meant teams had to offer players on their 40-man roster with fewer than six years of service time a contract for 2021, or the player would become a free agent.