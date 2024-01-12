BreakingNews
Lebanon man accused of grabbing 5-year-old boy, touching him in public restroom

Reds add to bullpen by signing Cincinnati native

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds dipped into the free agent pool again to bolster their bullpen, agreeing to terms with left-hander Brett Suter, a person familiar with the deal said Thursday night.

The 34-year-old Suter will receive $2.5 million in 2024 with a $3.5 million club option for 2025 and a $500,000 buyout, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal.

Cincinnati had already added free-agent starter Frankie Montas, reliever Emilio Pagán and Nick Martinez, who could be used in either role, this offseason.

The 34-year-old Suter is an eight-year veteran who spent seven seasons with Milwaukee before pitching for Colorado last year. He’s 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 253 appearances, including 41 starts.

He went 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings for the Rockies in 2023.

Suter is a Cincinnati native who attended Moeller High School. He played collegiately at Harvard.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: A Miami Man -- The ‘remarkable life’ of Bill Gunlock
2
Northwestern coaching legend remembered as a pioneer in women’s...
3
High School Hoops: Lebanon sophomore picks up Ohio State scholarship...
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Marvin Harrison Jr. announces NFL Draft decision
5
Fenwick names Fred Cranford as its head football coach

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top