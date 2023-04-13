Reds activate Senzel from injured list, send Benson to Louisville

Senzel, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hit .231 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 110 games last season. He broke his left big toe in a collision with the outfield wall on Sept. 20 in Boston. He had surgery in November to repair the sesamoid fracture.

Senzel appeared in three spring training games and was hitless in five at-bats and then continued to work in extended spring training before starting a rehab assignment with Louisville on April 4. He hit .240 with one home run and three RBIs in seven games.

“We all know Nick and know what he’s capable of,” manager David Bell said. “He’s had success at this level. He’s had success with our team and has been a big part of our team. When Nick is playing well and playing at his best and he’s healthy, he can do a lot of things on the field to help us. We’re very excited to see him. He’s a big part of who we are as a team.”

Without Senzel, TJ Friedl started nine of the first 11 games in center and Jose Barerro started the other two. Senzel started 98 games last season in center but split time between center, left field and third base during his rehab assignment. He said he’ll have the mindset of being ready to play any of those positions this season.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to get in the lineup and stay in the lineup,” Senzel said.

Manager David Bell said it’ll be a day to day decision as to where Senzel plays.

“We’ve seen him at center field,” Bell said. “We know we can play third base. I have no doubt he can play second base. He started to play corner outfield recently. I would never say that anything on the field is easy. But I have a lot of confidence in Nick’s ability to take on new challenges even without a lot of experience.”

Meanwhile, Joey Votto’s rehab assignment with Louisville continues. He’s hitting .152 (5 for 33) in nine games.

“He’s healthy,” Bell said, “but he’s still fighting his way to getting all the way to where any player needs to be to be able to compete at this level. He’s not quite there yet.”