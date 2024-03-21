Reds acquire infielder from Blue Jays

In 2022, Espinal was an American League All Star. He hit .267 with seven home runs and 51 RBI in 135 games that season.

The Reds were stocked in the infield when Spring Training began. But third baseman Noelvi Marte was suspended 80 games for a PED violation and shortstop/second baseman Matt McLain suffered a shoulder injury. David Bell told reporters in Arizona today that McLain won’t be ready to start the season.

McElvain, an eight-round pick by the Reds in the 2022 MLB Draft, split time last season between Dayton and Daytona. He was 5-5 with 3.75 ERA in 19 starts in his first minor league season.