RedHawks set to wrap up abbreviated season

“It was worth it,” Martin said. “Even though it didn’t look like it, playing the Buffalo game was a blast. The Ball State game was a blast. The Akron game was a blast. The three we’ve gotten to play have been a lot of fun for a lot of people. When we got the opportunity against Akron, we took advantage of it.”

The RedHawks dominated the Zips, 38-7, on Nov. 28 in what Martin later described as the best game his team has played in his Miami career.

Martin said he learned last Wednesday that the Kent State game would be cancelled, but he knew as early as the previous Sunday that the Golden Flashes were experiencing positive tests.

“I knew the Tuesday tests would make or break them,” he said. “After the positive tests and the contact tracking, we found out on Wednesday that we couldn’t do it.

“I wasn’t as disappointed as I was as about Ohio. The more you get bad news, the more you get numb to it. I know everybody is trying. We’re testing four days a week. We’re jumping through so many hoops.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami at Bowling Green, Noon, ESPN3, 980, 1450