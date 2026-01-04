‘Rank those RedHawks’ — Miami men’s basketball fights off Akron to move to 15-0

Brant Byers poured in a game-high 26 points, and Miami survived Akron’s late push for a 76-73 victory at Millett Hall, improving to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in MAC play.

“It’s huge for us,” Byers said. “I know a lot of people had us not winning this game. We always believe that we’re the better team and we’re going to win it. And to be down and come back like that, I think it just proves us to a lot of people — and even to ourselves, if there were any doubters — that we’re the team that we know we are.”

Miami — which continues its best start in program history — received six votes in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll. The RedHawks also ranked No. 3 in the Mid-Major Top 25 and are one of six remaining unbeaten Division I teams.

Akron (10-4, 1-1) had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but Tavari Johnson’s 3-pointer was blocked with 10 seconds left. After a missed 3 by Sharron Young, Byers secured the rebound and iced the game at the line with two free throws with 5 seconds remaining.

Eian Elmer added 19 points on four 3-pointers, while Luke Skaljac and Antwone Woolfolk scored 11 apiece. Peter Suder finished with nine points and nine assists as Miami leaned on its guard play down the stretch.

Johnson led the Zips with 22 points but went 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Amani Lyles scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Shammah Scott added 15 points off the bench in a game that featured 14 lead changes and six ties.

Miami trailed 36-33 at halftime after shooting 30% from the field, then steadied itself with a more physical approach and repeated trips to the free-throw line. The RedHawks went 25 of 30 at the stripe.

“I thought it was a very physical game both ways,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. “I thought we drove the ball really hard, tried to land on two, put pressure on the rim. … I thought our guys really responded well, got to the free-throw line a lot, and obviously connected at the free-throw line, just like we usually do.”

Byers said Miami never wavered, even when shots weren’t falling early.

“I think it’s just confidence,” Byers said. “We just kept shooting. Coach Steele always uses the quote ‘water finds its level.’ If we’re not hitting shots, we know we put the work in, and they’re going to fall.”

Elmer’s 3-pointer at 17:48 of the second half put Miami in front 40-39. Skaljac’s 3 with 2:33 remaining gave the RedHawks a 68-67 edge, and Suder followed with a jumper at 1:49 for a 70-67 lead before Miami closed it out at the line.

“I think they were huge,” Byers said of Miami’s timely 3s. “They were up three a couple times and we hit a 3 to tie it up. That’s back-breaking for an opposing team.”

The win also kept Miami’s home-court surge rolling. With a crowd of 4,111, the RedHawks extended their home winning streak and tied the program record at 23 games set from 1996-1998.

“First and foremost, we had a terrific crowd today,” Steele said. “It’s hard here at Miami during this time of the year. … But to have that crowd like we had here today was incredible.”

“It’s huge,” Byers added. “Having a crowd like that — you can’t make up for it.”

Akron arrived in Oxford as the preseason pick to win the MAC after going 28-7 (17-1 MAC) last season under ninth-year coach John Groce, the half-brother of Steele.

“Listen, Akron has been the gold standard here in our league the last few years,” Steele said. “So we knew we were going to have to play well.”

The focus remains simple for Miami as the schedule turns deeper into conference play. Miami hosts Western Michigan on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

“I think it’s just sticking to our habits,” Byers said. “Doing the little things that got us here and not losing those things. If we can continue to do that, we’ll be just fine.”