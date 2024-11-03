Raiders at Bengals: 5 things to know about Sunday’s game

The Bengals (3-5) are 0-4 at home. Las Vegas has lost four straight and already benched starter Gardner Minshew once but owns a 2-1 record against the rest of the AFC North with wins over Baltimore and Cleveland.

Here are five things to know going into the game:

1. Three offensive starters doubtful

The Bengals offense could be down three starters, facing a Raiders defense that features Maxx Crosby and that has limited opponents to 319.0 yards per game (tied for 11th best). Crosby leads the team with 6.5 sacks and will be a focal point for Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) did not practice all week and are doubtful, and running back Zack Moss popped up on the injury report as missing Friday’s practice because of a neck injury that also has him doubtful.

Cody Ford had to replace Brown in the second quarter last week when he reaggravated the knee he injured at Cleveland in Week 7. Higgins absence was felt in that no wide receiver other than Ja’Marr Chase had more than one catch, and Cincinnati is now 0-3 in games without him this season.

Moss has struggled to be effective in the running game but his absence could be another setback in trying to get that going again.

2. More opportunities for Burton?

Bengals coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher both said rookie third-round draft pick Jermaine Burton has earned more opportunities, so he could be seeing an increased role, especially if Higgins remains out.

Trenton Irwin got the start in Higgins’ absence last week, but Burton could step in and potentially could get a chance to slide into the third receiver spot even if Higgins does play. Andrei Iosivas had no catches last week and has been less of a factor in the offense in recent weeks after a strong start with three touchdowns in the first three games.

Burton’s two catches have both been for more than 40 yards, and he seems to be understanding the offense and his role in the scheme better to the point he has gained more trust from Burrow.

“He does the little things within the route to get open like a vet does,” Burrow said. “You don’t have to teach him to separate. He knows how to do that. You just you have to teach them how to do it within the structure of the offense. And that’s the process that every rookie goes through. He’s smart enough and willing to learn that he’ll get to that point. He’s going to be a really good player. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

3. Stopping the Raiders

The Raiders have struggled to get their running game going even more than the Bengals, and that’s put all the pressure on Minshew and the passing game. Alexander Mattison and Zamir White combine for 137 carries in a running attack that averages just 79.0 yards per game.

That presents a good opportunity for Cincinnati to try to keep them one-dimensional.

Minshew, who has 11 interceptions, was replaced by Aidan O’Connell in Week 6 but O’Connell broke his thumb in Week 7 and now is on injured reserve. Minshew remains the starter but the Raiders signed former University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder of the Cardinals’ practice squad as their new backup.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Las Vegas traded away its best receiver a couple of weeks ago with Davonte Adams going to the Jets, but tight end Brock Bowers has emerged as the top target. He’ll be a good test for a Cincinnati defense that has struggled with missed tackles.

“Really tough, turns into a running back when he’s got the ball in his hands,” Taylor said. “So not only does he have tremendous quickness and an ability to separate, but once he secures the ball, he’s really difficult to bring down. … Once he’s got the ball, he’s usually not going down on first contact and thinks he’s gonna score on every single play. … So it’s not shocking to see the production that he’s having right now.”

4. Kicking operation concerns?

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said he remains confident in kicker Evan McPherson, but acknowledged that as good as Burrow has been this year, he “can’t do it on his own.” McPherson needs to be able to make more of his field goal attempts, and Simmons said the whole kicking operation hasn’t been good enough.

McPherson is 11-of-15 on field goals, with three misses from 50 yards out or more, and has one missed PAT. Some of that has been imperfections in the snap and hold, but Sunday’s miss from 54 yards was just a bad kick by McPherson.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball about as good as I ever have,” McPherson said. “If you watch me pregame or at practice, you’d say I’d probably be having a Pro Bowl year. But it’s just not translating into the game, which is pretty frustrating. I’ll figure that out and we’ll get it straightened up.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Other injuries of note

Safety Geno Stone was able to practice and play in Week 8 despite injuring his shin in a Week 7 collision with Vonn Bell. However, the shin injury popped up again as an issue on Thursday, and he was limited and then didn’t practice Friday and now is questionable a week after he had no designation on the injury report ahead of the game against the Eagles. That could be a concern if the injury could be nagging.

The Bengals also might need to change up some things on kick and punt returns this week, as Charlie Jones is questionable with a groin injury that limited him Thursday and kept him out of practice Friday.

Las Vegas will be without center Andre James (ankle), while right guard Dylan Parham (foot), White (quad) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) are all questionable. Spillane, the team’s leading tackler, did not practice all week, and Parham was limited each day. White was a full participant Friday after being limited or not practicing the first two days of the week.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7