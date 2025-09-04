Professional pickleball tournament coming to Lindner Family Tennis Center

According to a press release, this will be “one of only four slam-level events on the PPA Tour, alongside tournaments in Atlanta, Dallas, and Rancho Mirage, Calif.” The Cincinnati Showcase “ranks among the most prestigious pickleball tournaments worldwide. The tournament will feature the world’s top men’s and women’s players competing for a coveted title at one of the final marquee stops of the season.”

Tickets are now on sale at Tixr.com. This will be the second event since the renovations at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. The Cincinnati Open took place in August.

“The Lindner Family Tennis Center is a top destination for racquet sports in the Midwest and beyond,” said Ben Baumeister, Senior Director of Event Strategy with Beemok Sports and Entertainment, in a press release. “Hosting the highest level of pickleball alongside the PPA is an exciting opportunity to tap into the sport’s momentum and offer a best-in-class pickleball experience on our campus.”