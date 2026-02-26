Preps Profile: Sawyer Newman, Fairmont High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Second-year varsity player; earned Scholar-Athlete Award as a senior; earned Underclassman Academic Awards first three years; member of class council and National Honor Society; plans to major in math education at Ohio University

Bet you didn’t know: I collect shark teeth

Words I live by: Believe you can, and you’re halfway there

Toughest opponent: Lakota West

Biggest influence: My dad

Game-day rituals: Music and Tropical Smoothie

What’s on my bedroom walls: Basketball and national park posters

When I’m bored I like to: Go on hikes

Favorite movie: Coach Carter

Favorite TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite musical artist: Drake

I can’t live without: My cologne

The most important trait in a person is: Kindness

Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals

Favorite book: Of Mice and Men

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s pasta

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a jaguar

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Person from history I’d like to meet: George Washington

Place where I’d love to travel? Italy

Talent I’d like to have? Card tricks

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Lakers or Auburn

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite Olympic sport: Snowboarding

Favorite sports moment: LeBron’s chase-down block in Game 7

Favorite snack: Nacho Cheese Doritos

Best thing about basketball: How versatile it is and how you can play it almost anywhere you go

In 10 years, I hope to be: A successful math teacher, happy family and happy life

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.