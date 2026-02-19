Preps Profile: McKenzie Jones, Springboro High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Among leaders in points (15), rebounds (6.7), steals (3.4) and assists (3.1); committed to play at University of Tulsa

Bet you didn’t know: I can play the guitar

Words I live by: Nobody cares, work harder

Toughest opponent: Myself, I’m always going

Biggest influence: My parents, how they work for us

Game-day rituals: I wash all of my clothes night before; always have a meal my mom makes

What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures and posters of awards; poster of Bob Marley; and handwritten letters from grandparents, aunts and uncles

When I’m bored I like to: Watch YouTube videos

Favorite movie: American Assassin

Favorite TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite musical artist: Bob Marley

I can’t live without: Basketball

The most important trait in a person is: Discipline

Event I’d like to attend: The Met Gala

Favorite book: The Hate You Give

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is: Firefighters

Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Macy’s

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an ostrich

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Bruno Mars

Person from history I’d like to meet: Julius Caesar

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Ability to sing

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Golden State Warriors

Favorite athlete: Kelsey Mitchell or Catilin Clark

Favorite Olympic sport: Track

Favorite sports moment: Hitting the game-winner in AAU to reach national semifinals

Favorite snack: Sour Patch Kids

Best thing about : Ability to meet new people and create relationships

In 10 years, I hope to be: A coach

