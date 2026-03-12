Preps Profile: Isaiah Brady, Carlisle High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Wrestling, baseball, football

Claim to fame/honors: Posted his 100th career win as a varsity wrestler; posted 26-8 record in 285-pound weight class with 14 pins two technical falls; center and defensive tackle was two-time first-team all-league in football; pitcher and catcher in baseball

Bet you didn’t know: Studying for CCST and CCNA

Words I live by: It is never too late to be what you might have been

Toughest opponent: Dallas McCracken

Biggest influence: My dad

Game-day rituals: Stretch well and visualize what I am going to do

What’s on my bedroom walls: Sports achievements

When I’m bored I like to: Watch YouTube or play video games

Favorite movie: Major League

Favorite TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite musical artist: Metallica

I can’t live without: My phone

The most important trait in a person is: Honesty

Event I’d like to attend: Metallica concert

Favorite book: The Great Gatsby

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The profession I respect the most is: Nurses

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Micro Center

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a koala

I’d love to trade places for a day with: My dad

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ

Place where I’d love to travel? Netherlands

Talent I’d like to have? Computer programming

Favorite school subject: Stats

Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite Olympic sport: Baseball

Favorite sports moment: Bengals making the Super Bowl

Favorite snack: Cheez-It Snap’d

Best thing about wrestling: How rewarding the sport can be when you work hard every day

In 10 years, I hope to: Have a job in IT and live in a house with my girlfriend

