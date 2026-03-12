Preps Profile: Isaiah Brady, Carlisle High School

Name: Isaiah Brady
School: Carlisle
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Wrestling, baseball, football
Claim to fame/honors: Posted his 100th career win as a varsity wrestler; posted 26-8 record in 285-pound weight class with 14 pins two technical falls; center and defensive tackle was two-time first-team all-league in football; pitcher and catcher in baseball
Bet you didn’t know: Studying for CCST and CCNA
Words I live by: It is never too late to be what you might have been
Toughest opponent: Dallas McCracken
Biggest influence: My dad
Game-day rituals: Stretch well and visualize what I am going to do
What’s on my bedroom walls: Sports achievements
When I’m bored I like to: Watch YouTube or play video games
Favorite movie: Major League
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite musical artist: Metallica
I can’t live without: My phone
The most important trait in a person is: Honesty
Event I’d like to attend: Metallica concert
Favorite book: The Great Gatsby
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
The profession I respect the most is: Nurses
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Micro Center
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a koala
I’d love to trade places for a day with: My dad
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ
Place where I’d love to travel? Netherlands
Talent I’d like to have? Computer programming
Favorite school subject: Stats
Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite Olympic sport: Baseball
Favorite sports moment: Bengals making the Super Bowl
Favorite snack: Cheez-It Snap’d
Best thing about wrestling: How rewarding the sport can be when you work hard every day
In 10 years, I hope to: Have a job in IT and live in a house with my girlfriend
