Preps Profile: Brody Denny, Valley View High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Basketball, golf

Claim to fame/honors: Named All-Southwest District Division IV player of the year; earned first-team All-Southwestern Buckeye League honors; surpassed 1,600 points for his career; led SWBL in scoring (30.6) and steals (4.6); ranked fifth in assists (3.8); scored season-high 41 in win over Northwestern; collected 40 points, 10 steals, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Franklin;

Bet you didn’t know: I’m good at pickleball

Words I live by: Encouragement and competitiveness

Toughest opponents: Oakwood and Waynesville

Biggest influence: My brother Zack; trying to live up to what he did as a 2,000-point scorer and playing D1 basketball (Bowling Green)

Game-day rituals: Listen to music and get shots up before the game, drink blue Gatorade

What’s on my bedroom walls: Signed jerseys of NBA players

When I’m bored I like to: Go out and get a bite or go get a lift

Favorite movie: Coach Carter

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Personality

Event I’d like to attend: NBA game

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken wings and mac and cheese

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster

The profession I respect the most is: Military

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Life

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Louis Vitton

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … dog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Michael Jordan

Person from history I’d like to meet: George Washington

Place where I’d love to travel? Paris

Talent I’d like to have? To fly

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving

Favorite Olympic sport: Bobsled

Favorite sports moment: Game-winning halftime shot against Bellbrook

Favorite snack: Hot Chips

Best thing about basketball: Feeling of winning

In 10 years, I hope to be: Playing professional ball in the Euro league

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.